Coulee Region hospitals continuing to deal with high patient numbers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The spread of the Omicron variant is causing COVID cases to rise once again, leading to elevated patient numbers at Coulee Region hospitals.

The Wisconsin DHS reports all counties in the Coulee Region are at either very high or critically high COVID-19 case activity.

Those numbers are putting a strain on hospitals like Tomah Health, which is suspending urgent care indefinitely.

“We have consistently been doing about 2.5x our normal volume in our emergency department,” Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre explained. “That volume is really utilizing and straining all of our resources, and we just got to the point where we knew we had to do something.”

Myhre says Tomah Health normally provides urgent care seven days a week, but that time is now needed for critical cases.

“Our emergency department is open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, so the sickest patients will get the care first,” Myhre added.

Patients with minor injuries or illnesses can still be seen at Tomah Health’s Warrens Clinic, which is in operation Monday-Friday from 9 AM-6 PM.

Gundersen Health System hospitals are also at or near capacity, which is leading to a shift in how services are provided.

CEO Stott Rathgaber says certain procedures have not been completely suspended, but the increased patient load is causing Gundersen to be more selective.

“We look daily, and multiple times during the day, to find out how we can flex our capacity to care for the most people,’ Rathgaber said. “It would be wrong to say that we haven’t made those choices already on who can survive a little bit better with delayed care.”

Rathgaber credits staff for managing the high patient numbers, but nearly two years of the pandemic has taken its toll.

He maintains that getting vaccinated is the best tool to ease the strain at Gundersen.

“It keeps the hospitalizations and the deaths down, and improves our capacity to take care of all of your loved ones, whether they have COVID or non-COVID issues,” Rathgaber detailed. “Heart disease, trauma, strokes, those sorts of things continue to happen, and we need to be open to care for them as well.”

As of Tuesday, 64% of La Crosse County residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Monroe County, just 47% of residents have completed the vaccine series.

