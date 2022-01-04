Advertisement

Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers’ win over No. 3 Purdue

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) goes to the basket against Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) and Isaiah...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) goes to the basket against Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) and Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Johnny Davis scored a career-high 37 points and Brad Davison added 15 to help No. 23 Wisconsin get past No. 3 Purdue 74-69. The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for its third straight win. Davis also had 14 rebounds. Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey added 14 points but it wasn’t enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak. Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.

1/3/2022 8:32:39 PM (GMT -6:00)

