Advertisement

Doctor raises concerns about ‘dry January’ challenge

By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - A popular New Year’s resolution is making healthier lifestyle choices, which includes drinking less alcohol.

In January, some people take part in what’s known as a “dry” challenge: cutting alcohol out of their diet for an entire month.

Dr. Stephen Kopecky, preventative cardiologist at Mayo Clinic, raised some concerns about taking part in the challenge and said that any changes to diet or behavior needs to be sustainable long-term.

“I think when you deny yourself is when you end up binging; this idea of being dry for a whole month... boy, what happens on the first day of the next month?” Dr. Kopecky said. “I really think it’s better to just make small changes over time.”

For those addicted to alcohol, the sudden absence of it can lead to withdrawal symptoms, so those people should use caution before taking part in the challenge.

“There’s nothing really to give up completely, but there are things to cut down and things to increase,” Dr. Kopecky said. “I think that’s really what we need to do with a lot of these things that aren’t good for us.”

Mayo Clinic offers more information about the dry January challenge, as well as topics related to alcoholism and treatment, on the Mayo Clinic website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany and Kyle Tschumperlin welcomed their son into the world as Eau Claire's first baby of...
Eau Claire’s first baby of 2022 born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
A bar in Mineral Point has a unique way of remembering Betty White.
Mineral Point holds special connection to the late Betty White
Central High School in La Crosse evacuated after bomb threat Monday
Fire
Twin brothers found dead after house fire in Canosia Township

Latest News

Wisconsin surpasses 1,000,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, on Jan. 3, 2022.
1,000,000th COVID-19 case reported in Wisconsin
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz takes off his University of...
Walz expects COVID-19 case spike as Minnesota schools reopen
Milwaukee schools going virtual due to staff COVID-19 cases
New Year's resolutions
Health experts give tips to stay true to a new year’s resolution