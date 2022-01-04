Doctor raises concerns about ‘dry January’ challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - A popular New Year’s resolution is making healthier lifestyle choices, which includes drinking less alcohol.

In January, some people take part in what’s known as a “dry” challenge: cutting alcohol out of their diet for an entire month.

Dr. Stephen Kopecky, preventative cardiologist at Mayo Clinic, raised some concerns about taking part in the challenge and said that any changes to diet or behavior needs to be sustainable long-term.

“I think when you deny yourself is when you end up binging; this idea of being dry for a whole month... boy, what happens on the first day of the next month?” Dr. Kopecky said. “I really think it’s better to just make small changes over time.”

For those addicted to alcohol, the sudden absence of it can lead to withdrawal symptoms, so those people should use caution before taking part in the challenge.

“There’s nothing really to give up completely, but there are things to cut down and things to increase,” Dr. Kopecky said. “I think that’s really what we need to do with a lot of these things that aren’t good for us.”

Mayo Clinic offers more information about the dry January challenge, as well as topics related to alcoholism and treatment, on the Mayo Clinic website.

