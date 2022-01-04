Advertisement

Eau Claire bar damaged by fire in 2021 plans to reopen by March

A daytime view of the damage done to The Alibi Lounge in Eau Claire from a Monday morning fire.
A daytime view of the damage done to The Alibi Lounge in Eau Claire from a Monday morning fire.(Jimmie Kaska/WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A bar that was significantly damaged in a fire last year is planning to reopen by March.

The Alibi Lounge, located on South Esmund Road on the east side of Eau Claire, had an estimated $200,000 in damages after a fire on May 3, 2021.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said that the fire appeared to have started in the attic above the kitchen and was caused by an electrical issue.

In late December, The Alibi Lounge posted on Facebook that they will be open by March. In the months following the fire, the bar posted updates and shared photos about the progress towards rebuilding. In June, the bar posted that they had decided to rebuild.

On to Phase 2!!!! We will be open by March! Please follow us for more updates! We are very excited and cannot wait!

Posted by The Alibi Lounge on Thursday, December 30, 2021

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (01/04/22)