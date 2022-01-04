Advertisement

Eau Claire Children’s Theatre rings in 2022 with new events

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Not one, not two but three shows will take the stage this January at The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.

“The Outsiders” will debut Jan. 7-9 at the Oxford. This play is based off S.E. Hinton’s young adult novel come to life on the stage as a coming of age story for Ponyboy and his friends.

“Cinderella’s Birthday Party” will take the stage on at the Oxford as well Jan. 15, 22 and 29. At this event, you can join Cinderella and all her Princess friends for lunch, table games, dancing, musical performances, pictures and autographs.

“Lei’d toRest: A hula-Dunit Murder Mystery” will be held Jan. 21, 22, 28 and 29. This premise starts with The Johnson’s hosting their annual luau with everyone invited. However, when the HOA President is found murdered, the guests must solve the crime.

Tickets and times can be found here!

