Eau Claire County announces new recycling program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Recycling & Sustainability is announcing a new recycling program for people living in the county.

This fall, a pilot program for mattress and box spring recycling will be held on Aug. 6.

Coordinator Regan Watts said mattresses take up a lot of space in landfills.

“[Mattresses] are really costly for equipment,” Watts said. “We’re working with the waste haulers trying to reduce the amount of mattresses that go into the landfill.”

From 8 a.m. until noon Aug. 6, mattresses and box springs can be dropped off at the Eau Claire Expo Center at a cost of $20 per item. Seven Rivers Recycling will dispose of the mattresses and box springs.

In addition, bulk item pick-up will be April 18-22 and Oct. 3-7 on the same day of the week as curbside services, household hazardous waste disposal will be May 21, July 16 and Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. until noon, electronics recycling will be held May 21 and Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. until noon, and yard waste disposal will be May 2-6 and Nov. 7-11 on the same day of the week as curbside services. More information is available on the Eau Claire County website.

