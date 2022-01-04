ECASD Board starts preliminary discussions for referendum

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Preliminary discussions took place Monday, January 3 regarding a possible 2022 referendum for the Eau Claire Area School District.

A presentation addressed the types of questions the ECASD Board should consider for the 2022 referendum.

ECASD Executive Director of Business Services Abby Johnson also addressed why there’s a need for a referendum. Those needs include operational costs outpacing the state-imposed revenue limit, the ability to address deferred maintenance and long-term facility needs.

