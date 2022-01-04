Advertisement

ECASD Board starts preliminary discussions for referendum

(Max Cotton)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Preliminary discussions took place Monday, January 3 regarding a possible 2022 referendum for the Eau Claire Area School District.

A presentation addressed the types of questions the ECASD Board should consider for the 2022 referendum.

ECASD Executive Director of Business Services Abby Johnson also addressed why there’s a need for a referendum. Those needs include operational costs outpacing the state-imposed revenue limit, the ability to address deferred maintenance and long-term facility needs.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany and Kyle Tschumperlin welcomed their son into the world as Eau Claire's first baby of...
Eau Claire’s first baby of 2022 born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
A bar in Mineral Point has a unique way of remembering Betty White.
Mineral Point holds special connection to the late Betty White
Central High School in La Crosse evacuated after bomb threat Monday
Fire
Twin brothers found dead after house fire in Canosia Township

Latest News

This is a package of clean needles available as part of the Safe Needle Exchange program.
Needle exchange program looks to help some domestic violence survivors
Doctor raises concerns about ‘dry January’ challenge
Mayo Clinic dry January challenge
Doctor raises concerns about ‘dry January’ challenge
Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
Jury chosen in trial of Dane Co. man accused of killing his parents