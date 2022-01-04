Governor Evers and DHS urge Wisconsinites to test their home for radon

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health services are urging Wisconsin residents to test their home for radon.

According to a release from the DHS, radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer overall and leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers.

The DHS says exposure to radon gas is one of the major contributors to lung cancer nationally, yet many people aren’t aware that an easy-to-use test kit can tell them if their home has high radon levels.

Given that information, Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed January National Radon Action Month for Wisconsin residents.

“About one out of every ten homes in Wisconsin has high radon levels. Any home, whether old, new, with or without a basement can have radon,” Evers said. “Since you cannot smell, taste, or see radon, the only way to know if you have high radon levels is to test for it. Test kits are available to help protect you and your family from radon exposure.”

The DHS says that radon, an odorless radioactive gas naturally present in the ground, can enter buildings through their foundations. Radon concentrations in the air can be measured with a test kit. These kits can be acquired from hardware stores and local public health agencies.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Surgeon General, radon causes more lung cancer among non-smokers than second-hand tobacco smoke. An estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year among non-smokers are caused by radon.

The DHS says more than 100 radon mitigation contractors in Wis. are nationally certified to install radon mitigation systems if elevated radon levels are found.

For more information, visit the DHS website.

