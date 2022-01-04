Advertisement

Great Rivers United Way matching campaign donations through Jan. 31

Great Rivers United Way
Great Rivers United Way(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Great Rivers United Way is trying to boost donation numbers as it nears the end of its annual campaign.

Staff announced Tuesday that donations from now through Jan. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar thanks to three anonymous donors.

Matches will be made up to $75,000, meaning a total of $150,000 may be added to the campaign’s total.

The campaign kicked off in September, and Executive Director Mary Kay Wolf estimates $1.5 million has been raised so far.

That total is well short of the $2 million goal, which supports 52 programs from 26 nonprofits across the Coulee Region.

Resource Development Director Katie Sparks explains if the goal can’t be reached, each organization will be receiving less money to put towards those programs.

“Without Great Rivers United Way, our community would lose many programs that help our most vulnerable populations,” Sparks said. “From elderly, youth, and those with physical and mental health disabilities.”

More details on how donation money is used can be found here.

