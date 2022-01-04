A local auto corporation is raising donations for Sojourner House

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire auto corporation is doing its part in helping individual’s and families experiencing homelessness.

Since December, Prestige Auto has been collaborating with Chippewa Valley Outdoors and other local businesses to raise money to purchase essential items.

On January 22nd, Prestige plans to donate the items it purchases and collects to The Sojourner House. Other than essentials, Bohemian Ovens Bakery and Restaurant is also donating some sweet treats such as kolaches to be handed out.

“I think the more we kind of plan these community outreach initiatives, the awareness there is surrounding them and the more the community gets involved which is awesome,” said Madeline Nelson, Social Media and Marketing Coordinator at Prestige Auto.

Sojourner’s House mission is to provide a place to stay for those in need. Regina Melendy, The Assistant Coordinator at Sojourner House says even though they’re not open during the day, they’re are open during the night so that those in need have a nice warm place to sleep.

“It’s really good to have the community come together like this and help them out because being homeless in Wisconsin winter is very very difficult, so anything that we can do to ease their pain a little bit helps,” she said.

If you are interested in donating, Prestige Auto is collecting money and items at the Highway 93 location in Eau Claire. Sojourner House in Eau Claire is also accepting donations such as winter gear, travel size toiletry items and snacks or microwavable foods.

