Advertisement

A local auto corporation is raising donations for Sojourner House

Local auto corporation helping community members experiencing homelessness by donating...
Local auto corporation helping community members experiencing homelessness by donating essential items to The Sojourner House.(Dazia Cummings)
By Dazia Cummings
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire auto corporation is doing its part in helping individual’s and families experiencing homelessness.

Since December, Prestige Auto has been collaborating with Chippewa Valley Outdoors and other local businesses to raise money to purchase essential items.

On January 22nd, Prestige plans to donate the items it purchases and collects to The Sojourner House. Other than essentials, Bohemian Ovens Bakery and Restaurant is also donating some sweet treats such as kolaches to be handed out.

“I think the more we kind of plan these community outreach initiatives, the awareness there is surrounding them and the more the community gets involved which is awesome,” said Madeline Nelson, Social Media and Marketing Coordinator at Prestige Auto.

Sojourner’s House mission is to provide a place to stay for those in need. Regina Melendy, The Assistant Coordinator at Sojourner House says even though they’re not open during the day, they’re are open during the night so that those in need have a nice warm place to sleep.

“It’s really good to have the community come together like this and help them out because being homeless in Wisconsin winter is very very difficult, so anything that we can do to ease their pain a little bit helps,” she said.

If you are interested in donating, Prestige Auto is collecting money and items at the Highway 93 location in Eau Claire. Sojourner House in Eau Claire is also accepting donations such as winter gear, travel size toiletry items and snacks or microwavable foods.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Protest at Mayo Clinic
Monday marks deadline for Mayo Clinic employee vaccination mandate
Experts say warming up your car before driving it is good, especially in extremely cold...
Warming up your car in cold weather before driving is beneficial
Central High School in La Crosse evacuated after bomb threat Monday
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

Child Hospitalizations
COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Children on the Rise
Weather Alerts
TRIPLE WINTER THREAT: Accumulating snow, gusty winds, falling temperatures Wednesday
Vaccinologist on Boosters & Omicron Variant
Vaccinologist on Boosters & Omicron Variant
A young boy receives the COVID-19 vaccine
UW Health pleas for children to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid rise in hospitalizations