Needle exchange program looks to help some domestic violence survivors

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -Some survivors of domestic violence turn to drug or alcohol use to cope with the trauma.

One program is connecting these survivors with supplies to keep them safe and hopefully one day help them get clean.

“With the Safe Needle Exchange program, it’s not really just providing them with the needles or syringes: it’s also providing them with cookers,” said Kendra Carillon, a sexual violence program coordinator with Embrace. “We have little handles so that way harm reduction of burns, tourniquets, alcohol cleaning pads-- just a variety of things to help them use safely.”

Embrace is an organization with locations in four counties serving domestic violence survivors. Part of Carillon’s job is creating one space for survivors to get anything they need to help with their healing journey.

Part of that process could mean dealing with an addiction.

“There is no such thing as a perfect survivor of domestic or sexual violence,” said Brittny Olson, a domestic violence program coordinator with Embrace. “A lot of people we work with use drugs or alcohol as a coping mechanism.”

That’s why Olson says Embrace started its Safe Needle Exchange program a few years ago.

Anyone can come to the Embrace offices and pick up a kit with clean needles--no questions asked.

Olson said survivors with an addiction can’t quit drugs cold turkey.

“If we’re able to provide them with safe, clean supplies, then that is really reducing their risk of HIV, of hepatitis,” Olson said.

To help reduce overdoses, Embrace also has fentanyl testing strips.

One of the program’s overall goals is to one day see people get clean.

“If someone is connecting with us to get safe supplies, that means we have the opportunity to connect with them further to provide more resources,” Carillon said.

That could be counselors or therapists who can help them with their addiction.

First however, Carillon said a survivor may need help with other issues before they can get clean.

The Safe Needle Exchange program works to keep them safe until they reach that point.

The program is completely anonymous.

Clean needles are available at Embrace’s locations in Rusk, Barron, Washburn and Price counties.

