Oktoberfest logo design contest begins in Chippewa Falls

By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual logo design contest for Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls is underway.

Design entries are being accepted now for the 19th Annual Oktoberfest, which will be held Sept. 16-17 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

The winning entry will receive a $150 cash prize and an Oktoberfest weekend experience package for two. The logo design will be used in the marketing for this year’s event.

The design must be 6 inches in diameter and circular. The Oktoberfest banner in any color must be included, as well as “19th annual” and the dates of the event in 2022. The design must also incorporate one more maple or oak leaves and use Bavarian checkered print. The deadline to enter is Jan. 31 and entries must be in PDF, JPG, or PNG format and submitted to ofest@chippewachamber.org. For a full list of official rules, you can visit the Oktoberfest website.

