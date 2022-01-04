Pablo COVID-19 testing site only offering PCR tests

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 testing site located at the Pablo Center at the Confluence is no longer offering antigen tests.

According to a release from the Pablo Center, the decision was due to a nationwide shortage of testing kits and increased demand.

The Pablo Center says the testing site is closed Tuesday to work through laboratory backlog.

They anticipate to reopen Wednesday with PCR testing only. Appointments are required.

