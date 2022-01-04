Rep. Hagedorn tests positive for COVID, to be treated at Mayo Clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressman Jim Hagedorn says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the congressman says he learned Monday night of the positive test. Hagedorn says he did receive the vaccination and is experiencing very mild symptoms.

In the statement, Hagedorn says due to his kidney cancer, doctors are taking every precaution and have requested he be treated at the Mayo Clinic. Hagedorn says he will work with the professionals at Mayo until it is safe for him to return home to Blue Earth or travel to Washington.

Hagedorn was first elected to congress representing Minnesota’s first congressional district in 2018 and was re-elected in 2020.

