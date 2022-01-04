Vaccinologist gives input on boosters and Omicron variant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Research shows a booster shot can increase antibody levels.

Studies also show protection can wane with time and virus mutation.

The head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, Dr. Gregory Poland, says 60 separate variations on omicron have been detected in New York City.

“There’s just no way around it. I wanna be very clear as a vaccinologist, as long as we have this many people unvaccinated, as long as we don’t have masking, this will continue, in one iteration or another,” Poland, M.D. said.

Dr. Poland ultimately thinks the vaccine and booster series will follow a more “personalized approach.”

