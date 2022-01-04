Advertisement

Vaccinologist gives input on boosters and Omicron variant

The head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, Dr. Gregory Poland, says 60 separate...
The head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, Dr. Gregory Poland, says 60 separate variations on omicron have been detected in New York City.(WITN News)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Research shows a booster shot can increase antibody levels.

Studies also show protection can wane with time and virus mutation.

The head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, Dr. Gregory Poland, says 60 separate variations on omicron have been detected in New York City.

“There’s just no way around it. I wanna be very clear as a vaccinologist, as long as we have this many people unvaccinated, as long as we don’t have masking, this will continue, in one iteration or another,” Poland, M.D. said.

Dr. Poland ultimately thinks the vaccine and booster series will follow a more “personalized approach.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Protest at Mayo Clinic
Monday marks deadline for Mayo Clinic employee vaccination mandate
Experts say warming up your car before driving it is good, especially in extremely cold...
Warming up your car in cold weather before driving is beneficial
Central High School in La Crosse evacuated after bomb threat Monday
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

Chandler Halderson
Opening statements begin in trial of Chandler Halderson
Authorities say County Road D at the intersection of McDaniel Road was closed for approximately...
1 man hurt after Amish logging incident in Vernon County
Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed January National Radon Action Month for Wisconsin residents.
Governor Evers and DHS urge Wisconsinites to test their home for radon
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 case count tops 8,000, reaches highest single-day total