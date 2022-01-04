Winter Weather Advisory tonight; snow and gusty winds expected

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our first winter storm of 2022 is expected to move into the region tonight, bringing accumulating snowfall and gusty northwest winds. In anticipation of these conditions as well as hazardous travel developing, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for all of Western Wisconsin at 9pm tonight and last until 6pm Wednesday.

Weather Alerts (WEAU)

A low pressure system will push east from the Northern Plains into Southern Minnesota this afternoon. By tonight, the center of low pressure will slide across Wisconsin, bringing a wide swath of snow through the area. As far as when the snow starts, it looks like we’ll see snow moving in during the evening sometime, but a layer of dry air to start may prevent some of the initial precipitation from reaching the ground. The latest indications are that the snow will persist through the night into much of the day Wednesday, and perhaps into Wednesday night through Thursday morning as snow wraps around on the backside of the low pressure system. The main threats will be moderate to heavy snowfall at times, along with increasing winds from the northwest at 15-25 mph overnight into Wednesday as the associated cold front pushes through the area. Gusts at or over 40 mph will create blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions also expected. Travel will become very difficult late tonight into Wednesday.

Weather Impacts (WEAU)

As of right now, snow accumulations of 2-4″ are likely along and north of the I-94 corridor. We’ll see a narrow band of 1-2″ setup just south of Eau Claire, along a line from Neillsville to Arcadia and Pepin. Lighter amounts are expected closer to La Crosse and the surrounding areas. Based on the latest forecast guidance and thinking, these totals may need need to be increased for some locations.

Snowfall Forecast (WEAU)

Once this weather-maker exits off to the east Wednesday night into Thursday morning, an arctic high pressure system will slide down from Canada. This will bring another surge of frigid temperatures for the end of the week, with highs back in the single digits and overnight lows below zero. A warm front to our South on Saturday will bring a slight break from the cold conditions, as temperatures look to reach the upper 20s.

