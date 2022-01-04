Advertisement

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 case count tops 8,000, reaches highest single-day total

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time ever, Wisconsin surpassed 8,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

This is the highest the COVID-19 case count has ever been in one day, according to data from the state Department of Health Services.

DHS reports 8,058 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases ever confirmed in Wisconsin up to 1,013,239. Wisconsin recorded one million cases overall on Monday.

The previous record for highest number of cases in one day was set last week on Dec. 29, 2021, when 7,884 cases were added. Prior to that, you would have to go all the way back to Nov. 17, 2020 to find the next highest case count at 7,870.

So far this month, DHS has confirmed 14,730 cases of the virus.

The jump in cases Tuesday brought the state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases to 5,711, which is the highest it’s been since Nov. 23, 2020. That was also before COVID-19 vaccines were approved for use in Wisconsin by any group.

DHS reports there have been 10,133 COVID-19 deaths overall, 35 of which were added Tuesday. The rolling average for new COVID-19 deaths has been falling steadily for a week and a half, hitting 18.

The omicron variant continues to climb in Wisconsin, with 650 cases being reported in the past 30 days out of the cases tested for variant strains. There have been 2,076 cases of the Delta variant in the past 30 days, as well, according to data from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene.

Around 62.1% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 58.2% of residents have completed their vaccine series. There were 5,915 COVID-19 vaccines administered so far this week.

