7 people announce candidacy for ECASD Board of Education
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Seven people are announcing their candidacy for the 2022 Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education.
There are three open seats. The Eau Claire Area School District announced that they received candidacy paperwork from the following candidates:
- Corey Cronrath
- Nicole Everson
- Stephanie Farrar
- Josh Ingersoll
- Marquell Johnson
- Tim Nordin
- Melissa Winter
The deadline to file for the April 5 election was Jan. 4. Current School Board President, Tim Nordin, is running for re-election. Current Board Member, Aaron Harder, is not running for re-election after serving since 2016.
A primary school board election will be held Feb. 15 to narrow the field.
