Attempted kidnapping suspect sentenced in Chippewa County Court

Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping last year is sentenced to eight years in the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

35-year-old Cory Gudmanson was arrested in July after stalking and attacking three different women in downtown Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa Falls police say that the incidents occurred near Monkey Business on the north side of the city, in the 500 block of West Central Street in downtown Chippewa Falls, and in the parking lot at the Kwik Trip on East Grand Avenue. In each incident, the suspect followed a woman, and in two of the instances, attempted to force the woman out of their vehicle into his own, but was unsuccessful.

Gudmanson was then held and suspected of false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, battery, and disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday in Chippewa County Court, Gudmanson changed his plea to three amended counts.

He pleaded guilty due to a mental disorder.

