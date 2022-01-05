Chippewa County Highway Department advises against travel Wednesday due to slippery roads

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Highway Department is advising against travel due to slippery roads caused by wintery weather Wednesday.

Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley said in a release that due to the unique weather event, roads are not as safe as they appear to be, citing nearly three dozen slide-ins Wednesday.

Late Wednesday morning, a jackknifed semi on Highway 29 west of Highway 53 closed the eastbound lanes for over two hours while crews cleared the scene. In neighboring Eau Claire County, a jackknifed semi stopped traffic for 45 minutes on Interstate 94 near Highway 93 Wednesday morning. Several crashes have been reported to 511wi.gov along Highway 29 and Highway 53 Wednesday.

Kelley said that the weather “has been extremely challenging for our crews” as falling temperatures, high winds, and blowing and drifting snow have resulted in black ice throughout the county. Kelley is advising that anyone who does not need to travel Wednesday stay home.

Alert | CHIPPEWA Co | Crash | WIS 29 EB | 90th Street | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) January 5, 2022

According to Kelley, plow drivers are reporting that roads are slick even in areas that appear to be clear of snow. Falling temperatures means salt will be less effective, in which case plows will switch to sand in order to provide traction on icy surfaces or ice pack.

Drivers who are on the roads Wednesday evening are advised to give plenty of room to stop between them and other vehicles, and to stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows as they work to clear the roads.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has most of the state listed with snow covered roads as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. for western Wisconsin.

High-tension cable barrier between the east- and westbound I-94 lanes prevented this semitrailer truck from crossing the median and entering the opposing traffic lanes today near the I-94/WIS 93 interchange exit in Eau Claire. pic.twitter.com/T5JskSH8Gd — WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) January 5, 2022

