Advertisement

Chippewa County Highway Department advises against travel Wednesday due to slippery roads

Wintery weather has caused roads to become slippery in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties on Jan....
Wintery weather has caused roads to become slippery in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties on Jan. 5, 2022.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Highway Department is advising against travel due to slippery roads caused by wintery weather Wednesday.

Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley said in a release that due to the unique weather event, roads are not as safe as they appear to be, citing nearly three dozen slide-ins Wednesday.

Late Wednesday morning, a jackknifed semi on Highway 29 west of Highway 53 closed the eastbound lanes for over two hours while crews cleared the scene. In neighboring Eau Claire County, a jackknifed semi stopped traffic for 45 minutes on Interstate 94 near Highway 93 Wednesday morning. Several crashes have been reported to 511wi.gov along Highway 29 and Highway 53 Wednesday.

Kelley said that the weather “has been extremely challenging for our crews” as falling temperatures, high winds, and blowing and drifting snow have resulted in black ice throughout the county. Kelley is advising that anyone who does not need to travel Wednesday stay home.

According to Kelley, plow drivers are reporting that roads are slick even in areas that appear to be clear of snow. Falling temperatures means salt will be less effective, in which case plows will switch to sand in order to provide traction on icy surfaces or ice pack.

Drivers who are on the roads Wednesday evening are advised to give plenty of room to stop between them and other vehicles, and to stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows as they work to clear the roads.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has most of the state listed with snow covered roads as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. for western Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and blowing snow will make for hazardous travel Wednesday
Storm impacts gradually lessen into tonight, travelers still urged to use caution
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Darryl Matthews, Arnold Ksionek, and Dawn Jung
3 sentenced for bringing 20 lbs of meth to Wisconsin
Experts say warming up your car before driving it is good, especially in extremely cold...
Warming up your car in cold weather before driving is beneficial
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile...
Man suspected of 5th OWI offense, drug possession

Latest News

Family and friends are invited to share their memories of him.
Visitation to be held for Cadott fireman
Snow and blowing snow will make for hazardous travel Wednesday
Storm impacts gradually lessen into tonight, travelers still urged to use caution
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (01/05/22)
Democratic Senate candidate Lasry releases democracy plan