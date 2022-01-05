Crash closes I-94 eastbound at Highway 93 Wednesday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter weather is impacting traffic in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday morning.

A crash has closed Interstate 94 eastbound at Highway 93 in Eau Claire as of 8:03 a.m. Wednesday.

A jackknifed semi is the reason for the closure. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimate it will take two hours to clear the roadway.

Motorists can exit off of I-94 at Highway 93 and re-enter the Interstate from the exit as a detour. Wintery weather is causing slick conditions on Wisconsin roadways Wednesday. A winter weather advisory was in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

