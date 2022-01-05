Advertisement

Democratic Senate candidate Lasry releases democracy plan

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry has released a plan that he said would strengthen democracy, his first major policy proposals of the campaign timed to the anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Lasry is one of several Democrats running for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Lasry is on leave from his job as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks.

He said Wednesday that the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol was “something that has never been seen in the United States” and “the continued assault on the very fundamental tenets of American democracy has not ended.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and blowing snow will make for hazardous travel Wednesday
Storm impacts gradually lessen into tonight, travelers still urged to use caution
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Darryl Matthews, Arnold Ksionek, and Dawn Jung
3 sentenced for bringing 20 lbs of meth to Wisconsin
Experts say warming up your car before driving it is good, especially in extremely cold...
Warming up your car in cold weather before driving is beneficial
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile...
Man suspected of 5th OWI offense, drug possession

Latest News

Family and friends are invited to share their memories of him.
Visitation to be held for Cadott fireman
Wintery weather has caused roads to become slippery in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties on Jan....
Chippewa County Highway Department advises against travel Wednesday due to slippery roads
Snow and blowing snow will make for hazardous travel Wednesday
Storm impacts gradually lessen into tonight, travelers still urged to use caution
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (01/05/22)