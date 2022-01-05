Advertisement

FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared from an apartment complex playground in San Antonio.(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex late the afternoon of Dec. 20.

Police Chief William McManus said the 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team arrived from Washington, D.C., Monday night.

It searched water bodies near the girl’s family’s apartment all day Tuesday and expected to continue searching Wednesday. Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Protest at Mayo Clinic
Monday marks deadline for Mayo Clinic employee vaccination mandate
Experts say warming up your car before driving it is good, especially in extremely cold...
Warming up your car in cold weather before driving is beneficial
Weather Alerts
TRIPLE WINTER THREAT: Accumulating snow, gusty winds, falling temperatures Wednesday
Central High School in La Crosse evacuated after bomb threat Monday

Latest News

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile...
Man suspected of 5th OWI offense, drug possession
FILE - Texas officials are suing the Biden administration over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for...
National Guard members in Texas refuse vaccine as mandate challenged
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
Weather Alerts
TRIPLE WINTER THREAT: Accumulating snow, gusty winds, falling temperatures Wednesday