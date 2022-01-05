Advertisement

Judge orders Vos to be questioned about election probe

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ordered that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos sit for a deposition with attorneys for a liberal watchdog group seeking records related to the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Tuesday denied an attempt by Vos and his staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, to block the depositions.

It’s the latest defeat for Vos in the battle between him and American Oversight over records the group is seeking.

Vos has turned over some documents, but the group argues he should be found in contempt for not complying quickly enough with court orders to produce more information.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and blowing snow will make for hazardous travel Wednesday
Storm impacts gradually lessen into tonight, travelers still urged to use caution
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Darryl Matthews, Arnold Ksionek, and Dawn Jung
3 sentenced for bringing 20 lbs of meth to Wisconsin
A jackknifed semi closed I-94 eastbound at Highway 93 in Eau Claire on Jan. 5, 2022.
I-94 reopened after Wednesday morning crash near Highway 93 in Eau Claire
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile...
Man suspected of 5th OWI offense, drug possession

Latest News

The testing is hosted by Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1901 E. Church Road., West Salem.
National Guard WING test site in La Crosse
Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
LIVE: Testimony continues in Chandler Halderson trial
Earthbound Environmental Solutions says they will also collect from renters and businesses.
Local annual curbside Christmas tree collection extended
Wisconsin exceeds 10,000 cases in one day, hits highest single-day case count again
Adams Co. man suspected of homicide allegedly attempts to stab deputy during arrest