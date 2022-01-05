Kwik Trip dedicates 800th store

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - Kwik Trip is commemorating the latest milestone in company history.

The family-owned gas station and convenience store chain opened its 800th store in Holmen on Dec. 30, and held a grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

Store Leader Alyssa Zimmerman says the store will follow the core values of every other Kwik Trip location across Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota.

“Our main goal is to provide the best customer service possible by exceeding our guests’ expectations, as well as providing a clean and fully stocked location,” Zimmerman expressed.

The first Kwik Trip store opened in Eau Claire back in 1965.

The company hit 50 locations in 1983, doubled that number in 1986, and added 700 more stores over the following 35 years.

Steve Wrobel with Kwik Trip Public Relations believes Kwik Trip has grown so rapidly because it’s more than just a simple gas station.

“We’re that corner grocery store, we have a total meal solution, so people on their drive home who need something can stop here,” Wrobel explained. “This time of year when it’s cold outside, who wants to make food at home or go to the extra shop.”

More than 32,000 people work for Kwik Trip, and 40% of the company’s pre-tax profits are shared with those employees.

Wrobel says Kwik Trip won’t be stopping at 800 stores, as 50 more are planned over the next year, along with an expansion into Michigan.

District Leader Ben Wilson also credits Kwik Trip’s workplace culture for its success, with all employees working towards the same goal.

“Our mission is to serve our customers and community more effectively than anyone else by treating our customers, coworkers, and suppliers as we personally would like to be treated, and to make a difference in someone’s life,” Wilson said.

The 800th store is located just north of Holmen at the interchange of Highways 35 and 53.

The store is about 9,000 square feet, has a car wash, and a side diesel canopy for easier access by larger vehicles.

