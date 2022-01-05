Local annual curbside Christmas tree collection extended

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Earthbound Environmental Solutions, LLC is announcing that they will be extending their annual curbside Christmas tree collection.

Their collection, for residents of Eau Claire and Altoona, will extend through the week of Jan. 10. It will end Jan 14. Earthbound Environmental Solutions says they will also collect from renters and businesses.

The cost of collection is $12 per tree, eight foot or less, which can be can be paid on their website or by check. Pre-payment is required.

Pick ups can be scheduled by emailing office@earthboundenviro.com, by visiting their Facebook page, or by calling (715) 952-5608.

Earthbound Environmental Solutions says the trees will be used as part of their compost mix.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.