Man suspected of 5th OWI offense, drug possession

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls man has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fifth offense.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Tuesday at 12:24 p.m., a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle operated by 42-year-old Harold Hill for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile marker 73. Hill showed signs of impairment.

An investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, indicated that Hill was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Hill was arrested and taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary chemical test of his blood, then taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

Hill is given the recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant 5th offense, operating after revocation, open intoxicants in the vehicle, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

