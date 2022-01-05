Advertisement

Man suspected of 5th OWI offense, drug possession

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile...
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile marker 73.(Associated Press)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls man has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fifth offense.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Tuesday at 12:24 p.m., a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle operated by 42-year-old Harold Hill for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile marker 73. Hill showed signs of impairment.

An investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, indicated that Hill was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Hill was arrested and taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary chemical test of his blood, then taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

Hill is given the recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant 5th offense, operating after revocation, open intoxicants in the vehicle, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Protest at Mayo Clinic
Monday marks deadline for Mayo Clinic employee vaccination mandate
Experts say warming up your car before driving it is good, especially in extremely cold...
Warming up your car in cold weather before driving is beneficial
Weather Alerts
TRIPLE WINTER THREAT: Accumulating snow, gusty winds, falling temperatures Wednesday
Central High School in La Crosse evacuated after bomb threat Monday

Latest News

Weather Alerts
TRIPLE WINTER THREAT: Accumulating snow, gusty winds, falling temperatures Wednesday
There is an increase in children being hospitalized with COVID-19
Wisconsin hospitals seeing more kids with COVID-19
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Rep. Jim Hagedorn talks cancer, re-election in sit-down interview
Minnesota US Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19