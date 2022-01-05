National Guard WING test site in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Health Department is announcing the final Wisconsin National Guard (WING) testing deployment will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The testing is hosted by Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1901 E. Church Road., West Salem in La Crosse.

According to a release from the La Crosse County Health Department, local healthcare is being stretched with care for increased numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, high demand for COVID testing appointments, and staff issues. Wis. National Guard “no appointment” drive-through testing sites have greatly assisted the La Crosse community with access to COVID-19 testing for the past 22 months.

The Health Department says that WING testing is a free PCR, diagnostic test. National Guard members have been trained to collect samples with tests sent to one of the statewide labs for analysis. Results collected on Saturday will be available via the COVID-Connect website beginning Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

“We are grateful for the support from the La Crosse County Highway Shop in hosting many testing clinics. However, during winter the Highway Shop is not a safe location,” Brenda Lutz Hanson, Health Educator and COVID-19 testing coordinator, said. “The Health Department looked for a site near the Highway Shop and approached Prince of Peace Church. They were pleased to pilot the location.”

Signage is in place to direct people in the church parking lot.

To participate in the WING COVID-19 testing on Saturday, register here.

