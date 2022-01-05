Advertisement

Second man arrested in Mall of America shooting in Minnesota

(Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police say a second man has been arrested in a shooting at the Mall of America in a Minneapolis suburb last week that left two people wounded.

Bloomington police say the 18-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in nearby Roseville and is being held on a possible charge of first-degree assault. A firearm was recovered.

Officers arrested another St. Paul man in Roseville on Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year-old is being held on possible charges of aiding and abetting first-degree assault.

Authorities say one man was shot in the leg on the third floor of the mall Friday and another man was grazed by a bullet following an altercation.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and blowing snow will make for hazardous travel Wednesday
Storm impacts gradually lessen into tonight, travelers still urged to use caution
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Darryl Matthews, Arnold Ksionek, and Dawn Jung
3 sentenced for bringing 20 lbs of meth to Wisconsin
Experts say warming up your car before driving it is good, especially in extremely cold...
Warming up your car in cold weather before driving is beneficial
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile...
Man suspected of 5th OWI offense, drug possession

Latest News

Family and friends are invited to share their memories of him.
Visitation to be held for Cadott fireman
Wintery weather has caused roads to become slippery in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties on Jan....
Chippewa County Highway Department advises against travel Wednesday due to slippery roads
Snow and blowing snow will make for hazardous travel Wednesday
Storm impacts gradually lessen into tonight, travelers still urged to use caution
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (01/05/22)
Democratic Senate candidate Lasry releases democracy plan