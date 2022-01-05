Advertisement

Visitation to be held for Cadott fireman

Family and friends are invited to share their memories of him.
Family and friends are invited to share their memories of him.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A visitation is to be held for a Cadott fireman who passed away.

33-year-old Matt Siddons was a firefighter with Cadott Area Fire and Rescue for eight years. Authorities say he passed away on Dec. 29, 2021 after a long hospital stay due to contracting COVID-19.

A benefit is scheduled to take place in April to support the family.

A visitation will be held at the Leiser Funeral Home located at 511 N. Main Street Cadott, Wis. on Thursday Jan. 6 from 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Matt’s family and friends are invited to share their memories of him at 6:30 p.m.

You can express online condolences here. The full obituary can be read here.

