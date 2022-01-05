Visitation to be held for Cadott fireman

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A visitation is to be held for a Cadott fireman who passed away.

33-year-old Matt Siddons was a firefighter with Cadott Area Fire and Rescue for eight years. Authorities say he passed away on Dec. 29, 2021 after a long hospital stay due to contracting COVID-19.

A benefit is scheduled to take place in April to support the family.

A visitation will be held at the Leiser Funeral Home located at 511 N. Main Street Cadott, Wis. on Thursday Jan. 6 from 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Matt’s family and friends are invited to share their memories of him at 6:30 p.m.

You can express online condolences here. The full obituary can be read here.

