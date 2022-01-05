Advertisement

A warm beef soup for cold January nights

Beefy soup recipes
By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

BEEF TORTILLA SOUP

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Brisket Flat Half (2-1/2 to 3 1/2 pounds)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups chopped onions

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons minced garlic

3 cans (14 to 14.5 ounces) unsalted beef broth

1 jar (16 ounces) Herdez Casera Salsa

1 can (14.5 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes

2 cups frozen corn

2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Crunchy Tortilla Strips (recipe follows)

Garnish:

16 springs fresh cilantro

1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced

1/2 cup finely shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

COOKING:

Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef Brisket in stockpot; brown evenly. Remove brisket from stockpot; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Add onions, cumin and garlic to stock pot; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until onions are crisp-tender. Return brisket, fat-side up, to stockpot. Add broth, Herdez Casera Salsa and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until brisket is fork tender.

To prepare the Crunchy Tortilla Strips, cut 2 corn tortillas in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch-wide strips. Place strips in single layer on baking sheet. Spray tortillas strips lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Bake 4 to 8 minutes at 400°F or until crisp. Set aside to cool.

Remove brisket. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Trim fat from brisket. Cut into 4 to 6 pieces; shred with 2 forks. Return beef to stockpot. Add corn and pepper sauce; cook 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in chopped cilantro. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

BEEFY DILL PICKLE SOUP

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds beef Top Sirloin Steak, 3/4 to 1 inch thick

5 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

2 fresh russet (baking) potatoes, peeled, diced into 1/2-inch cubes

2 cups diced carrots

1/3 cup butter

1 cup chopped dill pickles, about 2 large pickles

3/4 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning blend, such as Old Bay, divided

3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

2/3 cup light dairy sour cream

1/2 cup pickle juice

1/3 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Garnishes:

Chopped fresh dill, shredded Cheddar cheese, Dijon mustard (optional)

COOKING:

Bring broth, potatoes, carrots and butter to a boil in large stock pot. Reduce heat to low boil; cook 20 to 22 minutes or until potatoes are tender; add pickles.

Meanwhile, season beef Top Sirloin Steaks with 1/2 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning blend and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 12 to 17 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks from grill; carve into bite-sized pieces; keep warm.

Combine sour cream, pickle juice and flour in medium bowl; mix until smooth. Slowly whisk sour cream mixture into soup. Reduce heat to low; add remaining 1/4 all-purpose seasoning blend, remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and cayenne pepper, as desired, to stock pot.; cook 5 minutes. Divide soup among 8 bowls; top with steak pieces. Garnish with dill, cheese and mustard.

