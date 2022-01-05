Wisconsin exceeds 10,000 cases in one day, hits highest single-day case count again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second time this week, Wisconsin hit the highest single-day count for COVID-19 cases ever since the start of the pandemic.

This time, it was also the first time Wisconsin has exceeded 10,000 cases in one day.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 10,288 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Wednesday. That’s more cases in one day than during the entire month of June, when there were 2,975 cases total.

This new record-high smashes the previous record set just the day before, which was 8,232 cases. DHS reports other previous highs in COVID-19 cases was on Dec. 29, 2021 (7,914 cases), Nov. 17, 2020 (7,870 cases) and Nov. 12, 2020 (7,866 cases).

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 1,023,729 cases of the virus recorded in Wisconsin.

The seven-day rolling average jumped up to 6,260, which is the highest it has been in over a year. You would have to go back to Nov. 20, 2020 to find a higher seven-day rolling average.

Sixty-five new COVID-19 deaths were recorded by DHS on Wednesday, 44 of which were confirmed in the past 30 days. The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths rose slightly from the day before, hitting 20.

DHS has noted 10,198 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials also report 62.2% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 58.3% of residents have completed their vaccine series. So far this week, 12,736 doses have been administered to Wisconsinites.

DHS adds that 1.6 million COVID-19 booster shots have been administered to date.

DHS is also expected to update its case activity page Wednesday. As of 2:45 p.m., it has not been updated. NBC15 will update this story with that information once it is available.

Today's #COVID19_WI update. And for the second day in a row, we have a record high new confirmed cases – 10,288. Please protect yourself and your community. Help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/kcBqlXhW35 pic.twitter.com/p7unChzfWa — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.