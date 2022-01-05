Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP Senate leader opposes ‘blowing up’ elections

Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu
Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu(Wisconsin Legislature)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says that he opposes “blowing up” the bipartisan commission he helped create to run elections in the battleground state.

But Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did say Wednesday that changes to the Wisconsin Elections Commission were needed in response to a nonpartisan audit.

That audit recommended 48 law and administrative changes, many of which the commission is in the process of enacting.

Other Republicans have called for the six current elections commissioners to resign and for the Legislature to consider more aggressive changes to weaken or dissolve the commission and empower the Legislature.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and blowing snow will make for hazardous travel Wednesday
Storm impacts gradually lessen into tonight, travelers still urged to use caution
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Darryl Matthews, Arnold Ksionek, and Dawn Jung
3 sentenced for bringing 20 lbs of meth to Wisconsin
A jackknifed semi closed I-94 eastbound at Highway 93 in Eau Claire on Jan. 5, 2022.
I-94 reopened after Wednesday morning crash near Highway 93 in Eau Claire
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile...
Man suspected of 5th OWI offense, drug possession

Latest News

Testing Your Home for Radon
Testing Your Home for Radon
Seven people are announcing their candidacy for the 2022 Eau Claire Area School District Board...
7 people announce candidacy for ECASD Board of Education
Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
On Wednesday in Chippewa County Court, Gudmanson changed his plea to three amended counts.
Attempted kidnapping suspect sentenced in Chippewa County Court
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (1/5/22)