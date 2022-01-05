Wisconsin hospitals seeing more kids with COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - COVID-19 cases among children are the highest some areas in Wisconsin have seen since the start of the pandemic.

Cases linked to the virus continue to be on the rise across the nation as the Omicron variant dominates.

“This variant is incredibly contagious and we know that from the research that is happening around the world and the spikes that have happened in other places, we shouldn’t expect anything different here,” Lieske Giese, Eau Claire County-City Health Department Director said.

As the new variant, and previous ones, continue to infect people hospitalizations are on the rise especially in children.

“In regards to children, nationally the number of positives per week doubled the last week of December versus what it was the week before that,” Dr. Ken Johnson, Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer said.

Doctor James Conway, UW-Health pediatric infectious disease physician and medical director of the immunization program, says his hospital is treating more kids than at any other time during the pandemic.

“If we look at the kids in Wisconsin, 5 to 11 years of age, only about 15% are fully vaccinated and 20 something percent have had one dose,” Conway said.

Conway says with more classes in-person and recent holiday travel, it’s the perfect storm for more cases to emerge.

“I think that holiday gatherings, usually without masks, lots of hugs and kissing that aunt and that uncle and then coming back into schools where a lot of them don’t have masks again,” Conway said.

One of the reasons for low vaccines in children might be hesitancy.

“I think there’s still some vaccine hesitancy and concern of getting children in that age group vaccinated,” Johnson said. “Although, again, we’re at millions of doses in that age group and it appears to be a very safe profile.”

Conway says with the doses given out so far and with supporting data, the vaccination is safe and effective.

“We’ve given over 9 million doses to 5 to 11-year-olds. We’ve got plenty of safety data to reassure ourselves what we thought was true was really true,” Conway said.

Giese says vaccinating the younger population is a crucial tool to protect them.

“Those young people who are eligible to be vaccinated, certainly it is a really important part of our strategy moving forward to get those kiddos vaccinated,” Giese said.

Health officials say although the COVID-19 vaccine may not prevent you from getting the virus, it can lessen symptoms and help avoid going to the hospital. Experts also recommend strongly considering a booster dose if you’re eligible.

