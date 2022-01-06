Advertisement

Authorities, good Samaritan rescue woman in a Rusk County car fire

The vehicle was fully engulfed in fire, and the doors were not able be opened due to the amount of snow around them.(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities rescued a woman from a car on fire in Rusk County during the early morning hours of Jan 6.

According to a release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, a Rusk County Sheriff’s Department deputy was on patrol in the City of Ladysmith, when the deputy saw an orange glow coming from a few blocks away.

The deputy found a vehicle that had crashed into a large snowbank. The vehicle was fully engulfed in fire, and the doors were not able be opened due to the amount of snow around them. The Deputy saw that a person was still inside the vehicle and was unresponsive.

Sergeant Buehler and Deputy Marc Egle with the Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Officer Lihrman and Office Ruff with the Ladysmith Police Department, and a good Samaritan forced into the burning vehicle, removed the unresponsive woman, and began life saving measures on the woman.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries. Authorities say that alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.

The Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith EMS assisted with the incident.

The Sheriff’s Department of Rusk County says the heroic actions of these officers and good Samaritan undoubtedly saved a life.

