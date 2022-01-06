Betty White Challenge: Support western Wisconsin pet shelters & rescues

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You may have heard of the Betty White Challenge circulating on social media. It encourages people to celebrate what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday on January 17 by donating at least $5 to your local pet shelter or rescue in Betty’s memory.

If you would to make a donation to the Wagner Tails partner shelters/rescues, you can find donation links for all 10 organizations below.

Eau Claire Co. Humane Association, Dunn Co. Humane Association, Moses Ark Rescue, Chippewa Humane, Little Red Barn Dog Rescue, Clark Co. Humane Society, Buffalo Co. Humane Association, Trempealeau Co. Humane Society, Last Paw Rescue, Bob’s House for Dogs

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.