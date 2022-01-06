Charges filed against man police say fired shots in Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Seven charges are filed against a man police say fired several shots in the City of Black River Falls while intoxicated.

50-year-old Roy Thompson was arrested at 1:54 a.m. New Year’s Day on the 200 block of North 14th Street, according to a release from the Black River Falls Police Department.

Black River Falls Police said that Thompson was reportedly running around at the location with a handgun and shooting. Police arrived and then took Thompson into custody after he attempted to run away.

The charges filed against Thompson include five counts of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, repeater. One count of operating a firearm while intoxicated, repeater, and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted- out of state- felon.

The cash bond set for Thompson is $10,000.

His next court date is Jan. 10 at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse.

