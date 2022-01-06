Advertisement

Charges filed against man police say fired shots in Black River Falls

Roy Thompson was arrested Jan. 1, 2022 for a recommended charge of first-degree intentional...
Black River Falls Police said that he was reportedly running around at the location with a handgun and shooting. Police arrived and then took him into custody after he attempted to run away.(Jackson County Jail)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Seven charges are filed against a man police say fired several shots in the City of Black River Falls while intoxicated.

50-year-old Roy Thompson was arrested at 1:54 a.m. New Year’s Day on the 200 block of North 14th Street, according to a release from the Black River Falls Police Department.

Black River Falls Police said that Thompson was reportedly running around at the location with a handgun and shooting. Police arrived and then took Thompson into custody after he attempted to run away.

The charges filed against Thompson include five counts of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, repeater. One count of operating a firearm while intoxicated, repeater, and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted- out of state- felon.

The cash bond set for Thompson is $10,000.

His next court date is Jan. 10 at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Mayo Clinic)
Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who failed to comply with Covid vaccine mandate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
A jackknifed semi closed I-94 eastbound at Highway 93 in Eau Claire on Jan. 5, 2022.
I-94 reopened after Wednesday morning crash near Highway 93 in Eau Claire
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile...
Man suspected of 5th OWI offense, drug possession

Latest News

The Wisconsin Council of Churches asked churches to strongly consider going remote amid recent...
Wisconsin churches urged to return to fully remote services amid rising COVID-19 cases
Snowmobile Safety
Snowmobile Safety
Logan Middle School
Logan Middle School temporarily switching to remote learning
Churches Urged to Return to Remote Services
WI Churches Urged to Return to Remote Services