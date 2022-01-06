COVID-19 case counts surge in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says the county is experiencing an expected surge of COVID-19 cases following the holidays.

The Health Department said that the county is averaging over 100 new COVID-19 cases per day for the first time since November 2020 and has a record-high COVID-19 test positivity rate of 22.7%.

In Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Health Services reported a record 10,288 new COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 27.1%, also a record. It’s the second-straight day the state has set a new single-day case record. Wisconsin’s case burden is 1,452.5 cases per 100,000 people, which the DHS says puts the state at critically-high COVID-19 case levels. Nearly every county in Wisconsin is experiencing increased COVID-19 transmission. Globally, last week saw 9.5 million new COVID-19 cases, a record and a 71% jump from the week before.

Eau Claire County’s seven-day average for new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 is at 120 as of Thursday.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said it may not be to contact everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and is asking that if you test positive to let the people you were in contact with know that they were exposed. Full instructions are available on the Health Department’s website.

For more information on COVID-19, including testing and vaccine information in Eau Claire County, you can visit the Health Department’s website.

