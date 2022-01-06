Advertisement

Duffy ignores Trump plea, won’t run for Wisconsin governor

(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Retired Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy is ignoring pleas from former President Donald Trump to run for Wisconsin governor.

Duffy announced Thursday on Jay Weber’s conservative talk radio show that he is taking a pass on running for the office currently held by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Trump urged Duffy to get into the race last fall, but Duffy took no public steps toward mounting a run. The only high-profile Republican in the race is former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Duffy also ruled out a run for U.S. Senate, another sign that Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson plans on seeking a third term this year. Johnson has not said yet whether he will run again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Mayo Clinic)
Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who failed to comply with Covid vaccine mandate
A jackknifed semi closed I-94 eastbound at Highway 93 in Eau Claire on Jan. 5, 2022.
I-94 reopened after Wednesday morning crash near Highway 93 in Eau Claire
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile...
Man suspected of 5th OWI offense, drug possession
Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate

Latest News

Vos wants election investigation done by end of January
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Judge orders Vos to be questioned about election probe
Democratic Senate candidate Lasry releases democracy plan
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich (Source: City of Green Bay)
Green Bay mayor seeks sanctions against head of GOP probe