Eau Claire native Nate LaPoint joins Team USA men’s hockey staff for Olympics

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire native will be part of the U.S. men’s hockey team’s staff at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Nate LaPoint, who is the equipment manager for the Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team, will serve in the same role for Team USA.

It’s not the first time LaPoint has represented the U.S. In 2018 and 2019, LaPoint worked with Team USA at the 2018 and 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cups in Canada and Slovakia and earned a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship with Team USA. Most recently, LaPoint was at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation Word Junior Championship in Canada.

Team USA begins play on Feb. 10 in a preliminary-round game against host China. Team USA will also play Canada and Germany in the preliminaries.

