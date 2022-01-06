Advertisement

Eau Claire native Nate LaPoint joins Team USA men’s hockey staff for Olympics

FILE - The China Ice Sports College hockey team practices on the ice during the Experience...
FILE - The China Ice Sports College hockey team practices on the ice during the Experience Beijing Ice Hockey Domestic Test Activity, a test event for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Nov. 10, 2021. China's men's team is ranked 32nd in the world and is in a group with the United States and Canada, two of the medal favorites among the 12 teams going to the Winter Games in February. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire native will be part of the U.S. men’s hockey team’s staff at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Nate LaPoint, who is the equipment manager for the Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team, will serve in the same role for Team USA.

It’s not the first time LaPoint has represented the U.S. In 2018 and 2019, LaPoint worked with Team USA at the 2018 and 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cups in Canada and Slovakia and earned a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship with Team USA. Most recently, LaPoint was at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation Word Junior Championship in Canada.

Team USA begins play on Feb. 10 in a preliminary-round game against host China. Team USA will also play Canada and Germany in the preliminaries.

