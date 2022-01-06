Advertisement

Fourth resident of Fla. retirement haven charged with voter fraud

Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 'casting more than one...
Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 'casting more than one ballot at any election.'(Source: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — A fourth resident of a massive Florida retirement community has been arrested on a charge of voter fraud.

Charles Barnes was arrested Tuesday on fraud charges for allegedly casting more than one ballot.

The arrest affidavit doesn’t detail the basis for the charge.

Barnes entered a not guilty plea on Thursday. His attorney, Victor Mead, didn’t immediately return an email inquiry.

Barnes’ arrest was the fourth for voter fraud in the past two months of residents of The Villages retirement community in a county that is a Republican stronghold in Florida.

Of the three other residents, two were registered Republicans and the third had no party affiliation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Mayo Clinic)
Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who failed to comply with Covid vaccine mandate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
A jackknifed semi closed I-94 eastbound at Highway 93 in Eau Claire on Jan. 5, 2022.
I-94 reopened after Wednesday morning crash near Highway 93 in Eau Claire
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile...
Man suspected of 5th OWI offense, drug possession

Latest News

This 2020 photo provided by the British Antarctic Survey shows the Thwaites glacier in...
Scientists explore Thwaites, Antarctica’s ‘doomsday’ glacier
Police said Casey Phillips, 25, is in custody after he escaped from a Waco hospital.
Kidnapping suspect in custody after escaping from Texas hospital
The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police...
Phoenix police looking for man who shot leashed dog
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
COVID-19 case counts surge in Eau Claire County
The vehicle was fully engulfed in fire, and the doors were not able be opened due to the amount...
Authorities, good Samaritan rescue woman in a Rusk County car fire