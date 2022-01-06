Advertisement

How La Crosse School District is responding to recent school threats

By Alex Loroff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday marked the second time this school year that La Crosse Central High School canceled classes due to a threat.

Superintendent Aaron Engel described both incidents as “pranks”, but says that doesn’t mean they aren’t taken seriously.

“We collaborate with the police to assess the threat and determine whether or not it’s safe to continue school, or to have school at all,” Engel detailed.

It’s the third such incident in less than three months in La Crosse, as students and teachers at Logan High School were threatened via Snapchat in November.

“When kids see that this is effective in one place, it tends to happen more in other places,” Engel added.

There have also been threats at middle schools in Onalaska and Holmen this year, which is part of an increase being seen nationwide.

Susan Whitstone, Deputy Director of the WI Office of School Safety, believes there are certain reasons behind the uptick.

“The Oxford shooting in Michigan in November, what happens is there’s a copycat effect,” Whitstone explained. “I think something else that played a role in some of the increase in tips across the United States is the social media challenges.”

Engel also cites the pandemic for taking a toll on the mental health of students.

“Students have not had the same opportunities to find connection, to develop socially and emotionally, and they’re acting out in all sorts of ways,” Engel said.

The School District of La Crosse is working to increase mental health services, but Engel says there are numerous resources available for students if they reach out.

“Tell a teacher, tell a counselor, tell a principal, tell a TA,” Engel listed. “We’ll get you the help that we can find for you and ensure that you’re on the path to feeling better.”

The Office of School Safety also provides tip lines such as SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT if students or teachers have any threat concerns.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Mayo Clinic)
Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who failed to comply with Covid vaccine mandate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
A jackknifed semi closed I-94 eastbound at Highway 93 in Eau Claire on Jan. 5, 2022.
I-94 reopened after Wednesday morning crash near Highway 93 in Eau Claire
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile...
Man suspected of 5th OWI offense, drug possession

Latest News

Black River Falls Police said that he was reportedly running around at the location with a...
Charges filed against man police say fired shots in Black River Falls
The Wisconsin Council of Churches asked churches to strongly consider going remote amid recent...
Wisconsin churches urged to return to fully remote services amid rising COVID-19 cases
Snowmobile Safety
Snowmobile Safety
Logan Middle School
Logan Middle School temporarily switching to remote learning
Churches Urged to Return to Remote Services
WI Churches Urged to Return to Remote Services