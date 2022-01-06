How La Crosse School District is responding to recent school threats

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday marked the second time this school year that La Crosse Central High School canceled classes due to a threat.

Superintendent Aaron Engel described both incidents as “pranks”, but says that doesn’t mean they aren’t taken seriously.

“We collaborate with the police to assess the threat and determine whether or not it’s safe to continue school, or to have school at all,” Engel detailed.

It’s the third such incident in less than three months in La Crosse, as students and teachers at Logan High School were threatened via Snapchat in November.

“When kids see that this is effective in one place, it tends to happen more in other places,” Engel added.

There have also been threats at middle schools in Onalaska and Holmen this year, which is part of an increase being seen nationwide.

Susan Whitstone, Deputy Director of the WI Office of School Safety, believes there are certain reasons behind the uptick.

“The Oxford shooting in Michigan in November, what happens is there’s a copycat effect,” Whitstone explained. “I think something else that played a role in some of the increase in tips across the United States is the social media challenges.”

Engel also cites the pandemic for taking a toll on the mental health of students.

“Students have not had the same opportunities to find connection, to develop socially and emotionally, and they’re acting out in all sorts of ways,” Engel said.

The School District of La Crosse is working to increase mental health services, but Engel says there are numerous resources available for students if they reach out.

“Tell a teacher, tell a counselor, tell a principal, tell a TA,” Engel listed. “We’ll get you the help that we can find for you and ensure that you’re on the path to feeling better.”

The Office of School Safety also provides tip lines such as SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT if students or teachers have any threat concerns.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.