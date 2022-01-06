Advertisement

HSHS updates visitor guidelines as COVID cases increase

The HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital sign in Eau Claire, Wis.
The HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital sign in Eau Claire, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hospital Sisters Health System in Wisconsin is updating their visitor guidelines as COVID-19 cases increase in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls will limit visitors and require masks and COVID-19 screening for people entering the hospital effective Friday, Jan. 7.

HSHS is limiting visitors to one support person for patients in the emergency department, outpatient services, having surgery and obstetrical patients. Patients nearing end-of-life will have separate accommodations made on a case-by-case basis. Children patients can have two parents or guardians with them.

All visitors to either HSHS hospital will be required to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will be required to wear a surgical-grade facemask. HSHS will provide masks for those who don’t have one or who bring one that isn’t surgical-grade. Vaccination status or past COVID-19 recovery does not provide an exemption to the mask requirement.

Questions about visitor policies to Sacred Heart Hospital can be asked by calling 715-717-4121 or by visiting the HSHS website. Questions about visitor policies at St. Joseph’s Hospital can be asked by calling 715-723-1811 or by visiting the HSHS website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Mayo Clinic)
Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who failed to comply with Covid vaccine mandate
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
A jackknifed semi closed I-94 eastbound at Highway 93 in Eau Claire on Jan. 5, 2022.
I-94 reopened after Wednesday morning crash near Highway 93 in Eau Claire
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-94 near mile...
Man suspected of 5th OWI offense, drug possession

Latest News

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
COVID-19 case counts surge in Eau Claire County
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge