HSHS updates visitor guidelines as COVID cases increase

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hospital Sisters Health System in Wisconsin is updating their visitor guidelines as COVID-19 cases increase in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls will limit visitors and require masks and COVID-19 screening for people entering the hospital effective Friday, Jan. 7.

HSHS is limiting visitors to one support person for patients in the emergency department, outpatient services, having surgery and obstetrical patients. Patients nearing end-of-life will have separate accommodations made on a case-by-case basis. Children patients can have two parents or guardians with them.

All visitors to either HSHS hospital will be required to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will be required to wear a surgical-grade facemask. HSHS will provide masks for those who don’t have one or who bring one that isn’t surgical-grade. Vaccination status or past COVID-19 recovery does not provide an exemption to the mask requirement.

Questions about visitor policies to Sacred Heart Hospital can be asked by calling 715-717-4121 or by visiting the HSHS website. Questions about visitor policies at St. Joseph’s Hospital can be asked by calling 715-723-1811 or by visiting the HSHS website.

