Logan Middle School temporarily switching to remote learning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at Logan Middle School are adapting to a sudden switch in learning for the rest of the week.

Wednesday, the following message was sent to families of students at the school:

“Hello, Logan Middle Families and Students,

Thank you for your continued support. You are simply amazing and we appreciate you. I want to let you know we will NOT have in-person learning tomorrow 1/6 and Friday 1/7 for Logan Middle School students. This is due to the inability to find staff coverage within our building.

Student Expectations:

Students will be expected to access their Canvas page for instruction and materials in each class. This will be done asynchronously. This means that students will not be expected to join Zoom.

If students have questions they will be able to email their teachers if they need assistance.

Breakfast and Lunch:

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to ALL students who are able to get to school. Breakfast will be offered from 8:00-9:00 A.M. and lunch will be from 11:00-12:00. Your student can come any time during the offered time period.

We anticipate being back to in-person learning beginning on 1/10/22.

Thank you,

Amber Erickson

Principal-Logan Middle School”

La Crosse Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel says the district averages 100 absences per day, and normally has an 80% fill rate.

However, the recent COVID-19 surge across the La Crosse community is limiting the district’s ability to fill those spots.

“Lately, with the rise in COVID cases coming out of the holidays and this Omicron variant, we’re down to about a 60% fill rate,” Engel explained. “We might have 50 absences that are unfilled.”

Engel says the district doesn’t feel comfortable having school on days where staff can’t adequately supervise all students.

He adds the district remains committed to keeping students in the classroom throughout the rest of the school year, and that more aggressive plans are being put in place to run schools with fewer staff.

