Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire adds 12 hospital beds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire is adding 12 more hospital beds.

The hospital opened in July of 2018 with a total of 44 hospital beds. With the addition of 12 more, that brings their total to 56.

The hospital has been growing steadily since they opened, and the demand to serve patients has grown as well with the rise of COVID-19 across the state.

Bill Priest, Chief Administrative Officer Marshfield Medical Center, reminds us that during the pandemic other types of health care are also important to keep in mind.

“COVID gets a lot of attention, deservedly so, but the other types of cares we have here for people who fall and break a bone and need surgery and need a hospital stay for a while. People have, you know, heart attacks, strokes all kinds of medical conditions, those haven’t gone away,” Priest said.

Marshfield Medical Center hopes that adding these beds will boost overall general capacity to meet the current needs of the community.

