For Radon Action Month, Test your home for Radon

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - January is National Radon Action Month, which serves as a reminder to have your home tested for the odorless, tasteless gas.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

According to the press release, about 1 out of 10 homes in Wisconsin have radon levels above the national guidelines.

Radon is a naturally occurring gas that originates from the decay of uranium found in the soil underneath homes.

Testing for radon is quick, easy and inexpensive.

The Environmental Health Specialist, Elizabeth Paulson at Eau Claire City-County Health Department says right now is the best time to test your home.

“Our houses are closed up, “ she said. “We spend a lot of time in our houses in Wisconsin during winter, especially now there’s a lot more people that work from home so we really want to promote this time to you know take and actually run a test in the month of January and just see what your levels are in your home.”

Paulson recommends that you test your home every two years.

If you need a radon test kit, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department has some for $10. You can visit there website for a $2 off coupon. You can also find them in most hardware stores.

