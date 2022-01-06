State Patrol: Highways around Eau Claire remain ice-covered Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Highways in the Chippewa Valley remain ice-covered one day after wintery weather passed through the area.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, portions of Interstate 94, Highway 53 and Highway 29 in Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson and Trempealeau counties remain ice-covered through early Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Tatsuo Anduze-Bell of the State Patrol said that from 3 a.m through noon Thursday, the Eau Claire post in the Northwest Region of the State Patrol had responded to two injury crashes, a dozen crashes with property damage and 11 run-offs. The State Patrol also assisted in a pair of delayed recoveries of semis in Jackson County Thursday morning.

Wednesday’s wintery weather dropped measurable snow across most of the area, which then began to drift as high winds followed the storm. Falling temperatures then caused the snow to freeze on the roadways, creating black ice and slippery conditions, according to the Chippewa County Highway Department, which advised against unnecessary travel on Wednesday evening. The Highway Department said that plow operators were reporting ice in places that appeared to be clear of snow.

Due to recent snow and upcoming cold temperatures, 44 team members are plowing snow from all residential streets. Although streets will be plowed, ALL roads will remain snow-covered with scattered slippery spots. Safe winter driving means safe arrival at your destination. pic.twitter.com/niGTjZxBtQ — EC Streets (@CityofECStreets) January 6, 2022

In the City of Eau Claire, dozens of plows were out Thursday morning trying to clear residential streets, but a post by the city’s Streets Division said that all roads would be snow-covered with slippery spots even after snow removal due to the cold temperatures.

Late Wednesday morning, a jackknifed semi on Highway 29 west of Highway 53 closed the eastbound lanes for over two hours while crews cleared the scene. In Eau Claire County, a jackknifed semi stopped traffic for 45 minutes on Interstate 94 near Highway 93 Wednesday morning. Several crashes were reported along Highway 29 and Highway 53 Wednesday and Thursday, although the lane closures in west-central Wisconsin were limited as most of the crashes occurred off of the highways.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation offers several tips to help motorists as they navigate roadways in the state in winter. The latest road conditions are available at 511wi.gov.

Before heading out, learn the latest about highway conditions and incidents by visiting 511wi.gov . Let others know about your planned route and expected arrival time. Fully charge your cell phone.

Clear snow and ice from your vehicle’s windows, front and rear lights, roof and hood. Ensure everyone is buckled up.

Take it slow. Allow extra travel time and following distance. Most winter crashes and slide-offs are caused by drivers going too fast for the existing conditions. Remember, posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions.

Turn on your vehicle’s low-beam headlights. This helps you see what’s ahead, and helps other drivers see you. State law requires drivers to turn on their vehicle’s low-beam headlights any time that weather or other conditions make it difficult to see objects 500 feet ahead.

Sudden braking or steering can cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Use brakes early and carefully. With anti-lock-brakes (ABS), use firm, steady pressure and gently steer. Never use cruise control in wintry weather.

Don’t be overconfident in your four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicle. All vehicles require additional time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.

Remember that bridge decks/overpasses can be especially slippery, even when adjacent pavements are in good travel condition.

Watch for snowplows. Stay at least 200 feet behind a working plow and use extra caution if you decide to pass. Plows often create a cloud of snow that can obscure visibility, and road conditions ahead of the plow are likely worse.

Keep a safe distance behind large trucks. Along with obscuring your view of the road ahead, pieces of snow or ice can blow off the top of commercial trucks as they travel down the highway.

Winter storm advisories/warnings are routinely posted on Dynamic Message Signs along major highway corridors. Heed this information and drive accordingly. Winter storm events often have moderate to significant travel impacts.

Be mindful of your location using crossroads, mileposts or key landmarks. If you do become stranded, you’ll be better prepared to describe your location for law enforcement or tow truck operators.

