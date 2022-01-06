WAGNER TAILS: Sirius and Hound Pups (Marlon, Jermaine, Janet)

TREMPEALEAU & DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - We’re hoping 20-22 is the year Sirius Black gets adopted from the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

She is the shelter’s longest cat resident. Sirius arrived at TCHS as a shy kitten. Now, she’s almost two years old.

She’s described as a happy and an active young cat who loves to play as much as she loves to cuddle. She’s good with all people and all the other cats at the shelter.

Let’s help Sirius start the new year in her new home. Click HERE for a link to the cat adoption application.

-----

Three hound siblings are ready to be adopted from the Dunn County Humane Society. Marlon, Jermaine and Janet were surrendered to DCHS in late November. These one-year-olds were shy when they first arrived at DCHS, but as you can see they are quite the outgoing pups now.

Ranging between 50 and 60 pounds, Marlon, Jermaine and Janet are described as super playful and very friendly. Each of these three is looking for an active family that can keep up with their puppy energy and their hound noses.

Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

