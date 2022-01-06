Warming Center looks to fill need for unhoused community members in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Sundays are a chance for many people to rest and prepare for the week ahead.

However, for people experiencing homelessness, Sundays can be the hardest day of the week to find a warm place to go.

Groups in the community have created a space to help fill that need.

In downtown Eau Claire unhoused community members can get out of the cold at the Sojourner House.

However, that facility is only open during the night and into the early morning hours.

During the daytime, finding shelter can be more difficult.

In recent years when the temperatures dropped, people could spend the day at the library in downtown Eau Claire.

With the library at a temporary location due to construction at the main site, getting there isn’t easy.

One solution: providing bus passes for people to travel to the library’s current location.

That still left a gap to be filled.

“People needed a warm place to be, and on Sundays, when people don’t have access to the bus system, and can’t get to different facilities that maybe could provide some warmth or shelter for them, there was really no place for people to go in the downtown area, said Tom Wirth, the coordinator of the Eau Claire Warming Center, a space on Farwell Street meant to provide that shelter.

Donated by Christ Church Cathedral, the space opened to keep people warm during the holiday season.

Now it’s open every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“As today’s weather proves--spend a little time out there, it’s really, really cold--and we have homeless people in this city who have nowhere else to go, and now at least one day a week when Sojourner House isn’t open during the day, they’ll be able to come here,” said Julian Emerson, a member of a committee looking to fill the needs like shelter for unhoused community members.

For Emerson and others involved in addressing this issue in Eau Claire, the Eau Claire Warming Center is a short-term solution.

“This is a continuum with safe sheltering on one end and permanent housing on the other end, and that’s our goal,” said Susan Wolfgram with the Jonah Affordable Housing Task Force.

Wolfgram hopes to one day see a permanent daytime resource center that will help reach that goal of housing for everyone.

For now the Eau Claire Warming Center is there to keep people out of the cold.

The greatest need at the Warming Center is volunteers.

No experience is necessary.

To sign up to volunteer, click HERE. For more information you can reach out to ecwarmingcenter@gmail.com.

Donations to the Eau Claire Warming Center can be made to Christ Church Cathedral with a note that it is meant for the Warming Center.

