WI DHS officials urge shots, tests as COVID reaches record levels

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exhausted health officials are begging Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and test for the disease as the omicron variant tears across the state.

The state Department of Health Services reported 11,574 additional cases on Thursday, a new pandemic record.

More than 2,000 patients are hospitalized, with 97% of the state’s intensive care units filled to capacity. Madison hospitals announced they’re so full that they’ve postponed some non-emergency surgeries.

State epidemiologist Ryan Westergaard says scientists are shocked at how easily omicron spreads. He says models show the surge could peak by mid-January but that’s just speculation.

